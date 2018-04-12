October box office collection prediction: Varun Dhawan starrer slated for solid start, could mint this amount on opening day

October box office collection prediction: Varun Dhawan starrer October will hit the movie theatres on April 13 across India.

October box office collection prediction: Varun Dhawan starrer October hits theatres on April 13 across India and as the date nears speculation is peaking about the kind of business that the movie could do. Last week’s big release was Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail which did not do business as expected. However, with story being the major selling point of the movie other than the writer-director duo and the star power of Varun Dhawan, October is expected to mint as much as Rs 7 crore on the opening day.

Talking to FinancialExpress.com, Bollywood trade analyst Girish Johar said, “October is not the typical masala film which Varun Dhawan does and the genre of the film also targets a niche audience. For October, the film will be largely dependent on the word-of-mouth review. Given the star power of Varun, the film should make an earning of Rs 7 crore plus on the opening day.”

“Varun Dhawan is not known for doing these kinds of films. The last time he did Badlaapur, he had garnered serious applause from the critics and the film had performed well at the box office,” Johar said, adding that the driving factor of the film will be Shoojit Sircar and Varun Dhawan. “Shoojit has had his share of good films and that certainly is going to be one of the reasons audiences will throng the theatres.”

Interestingly named, the movie October will see Shoojit Sarkar at the helm as director while the script has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The duo has worked on movies like Piku and Vicky Donor in the past. The movie will also see Banita Sandhu making her debut.

The music of the movie has been given by renowned music directors Shantanu Moitra, Anupam Roy and Abhishek Arora. The music is already doing rounds on various radio stations as well. The trailers suggest that the movie has its shades of grey, however, given the track record of director Shoojit Sarkar’s handling of sensitive topics, October is likely to be a romantic-drama.