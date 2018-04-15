October Box Office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu starrer mints this much in first weekend

October Box Office Collection: October hit the theatres on April 13. The Shoojit Sircar directorial has received praise from critics and cinema fans.

With Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu in lead roles, October got a decent start at the box office. On Day 1, the movie earned Rs 5.04 crore. However, on Day 2, the movie picked up pace and recorded a growth of 48.21 per cent.

As per popular Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, October has earned Rs 7.47 crore at the box office on Day 2. And so far in the first weekend of the movie, October has earned Rs 12.51 crore at the box office. Taran Adarsh on Sunday tweeted, “#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat… Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue… Should continue the upward trend on Sun… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz.”

What is interesting is that October has been Varun Dhawan’s slowest start at the box office. With October, Varun Dhawan has tried to break the norm of him being restricted to masala entertainers. The melancholic ensemble of October is a fresh departure for the actor and his fans, who are enjoying him in a different role. In past, Varun Dhawan has done movies such as “Badlapur”, which is completely different from what he usually does.

Shoojit Sarkar has directed October whereas the movie has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Both of them have worked together in the past with movies like Vicky Donor and Piku. While the previous two movies were a light-hearted comedy, this one definitely a departure from that. The movie will also see Banita Sandhu making her debut. The music of the movie has been given by renowned music directors Shantanu Moitra, Anupam Roy and Abhishek Arora.