Not Padmavati, it is this movie that will be releasing on December 1; check details here

In light of increasing protests across the country against the release of Padmavati, the makers of the movie have deferred its released from the slated December 1 date. The actress of the movie, Deepika Padukone was even threatened by a fringe group, who announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for “burning her alive. From politicians to film actors all had something to say over the raging debate. Some in favour of the movie while others were strictly against it. Therefore, looking at the sensitive environment, the makers took a back seat and delayed the release. Hearing the news, many movie lovers might have been upset. Hold on! here comes another movie to entertain you with some delightful comedy. Now Kapil Sharma’s Firangi will be releasing on December 1. Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh has made the announcement taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter. “Kapil Sharma’s #Firangi, which was scheduled to release on 24 Nov 2017, is now pushed to 1 Dec 2017… Directed by Rajiev Dhingra… Stars Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta,” he wrote on Twitter.

With this the release date of the movie has been changed three times, firstly it was slated to be released on November 10, but then it got shifted to November 24 now again it has been changed to December 1. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, like Padmavati, the movie was also stuck with the Censor Board for some time.

Firangi is a period drama film that has been directed by Rajiv Dhingra. While the film has been produced by Kapil Sharma who is also playing the lead role. Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill will feature alongside him. Like Sharma’s debut film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ which tickled the funny bones of the audience, we can just hope that this film does justice to the comedian. As can be seen in the poster, Kapil Sharma is comfortably sitting on the back seat of an open-air antique four-wheeler vehicle (as these were common in the 20s) and is smiling at the camera.

Kapil has recently said, in the movie, he wanted to show a lighter side of the pre-independence period because at that time too people were living normal lives. He added that the film has romance, fun, comedy, emotion, action and a sense of patriotism too.

“We tried to make a light-hearted movie. You’ll see different flavours in the movie.It has romance, fun, comedy, emotion and action too. All the previous period movies have always shown all the sad things. But we wanted to show a lighter side of that period because at time too people were living normal lives. But, it also has a sense of patriotism too. It is a family entertainer, ” Sharma said.