Not Narendra Modi but this guest stole the show at Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was held on Thursday evening in New Delhi amid high security. The function was attended by the family members, relatives and close friends of the couple. The star attraction of this reception was speculated to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended the event along with the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Police had blocked approach roads to the venue, especially for PM Modi and FM Jaitley’s arrival. However, it was someone else who stole the entire show at Virushka reception.

This celebrity was none other than Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar. Virat was seen dancing with Zoravar to a popular Punjabi number along with singer Gurdas Maan and Dhawan. Apart from this, many other celebrities who attended the party got themselves clicked with the younger Dhawan. Shikhar’s wife Aesha too was present at the function. Here are a few videos and pictures where Zoravar can be seen owning the party:

For the special occasion, Virat, who helped his wife onto the stage amid loud cheers, was wearing a black bandhgala with a shawl draped on one shoulder to complement his looks. Anushka was all smiles as she looked every bit of the newly married bride donning a red sari. With a neatly-tied bun adorned by a ‘gajra’, the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ star completed her looks with heavy jewellery and vermilion.

The reception was reportedly attended by around 500 guests, especially from Virat’s side considering that Delhi is his hometown. The couple’s costumes were designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who was also present at the reception.

Interestingly, a special stage was designed for the couple, both aged 29, with candles burning inside crystal fixtures.

Virat took a break from the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka to get married. He will be joining the side for the South Africa tour where men in blue will play three Tests, five ODis and three T20Is.