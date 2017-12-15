Not Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Bal Thackeray in upcoming biopic

Now it is being speculated that Siddiqui is all set be part of a biopic that is based on political party Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, one of the strongest political personalities in Maharashtra.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood and is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. We have seen him giving some exceptional performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Baadlapur, Raees and we wish he continues to do so. He seeps into his roles so well and effortlessly spreads his magic – both with words and action. Now it is being speculated that Siddiqui is all set be part of a biopic that is based on political party Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, one of the strongest political personalities in Maharashtra. DNA has reported that the actor will be next seen playing the role of Bal Thackeray in a biopic. According to sources, the official announcement will be made on December 21 at an event in Mumbai which will boast the presence of stars like Amitabh Bachchan. For now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has refused to comment on the news.

It was earlier reported that Smita Thackeray was producing a biopic on the life of Thackeray and Amitabh Bachchan was majorly being considered for the lead role. Among other contenders that included Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee. Whether this is the same film is still not known.

The biopic is being produced by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, under the banner ‘Raut’ers Entertainment’. It has also surfaced that the biopic on Balasaheb will be directed by MNS leader Abhijeet Panse. This is not the first that that a film is being made inspired by the life of Balasaheb Thackeray. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead in Sarkar which was loosely based on the life of the great politician. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Verma. Another Marathi film titled Balkadu was released in 2015.

Biopics have somehow become the trend of Bollywood, from sportsmen, politicians to gangsters, directors have time and again tried to lure audiences to the theatres by using this formula. Let’s see if this one works for them.