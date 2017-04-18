Noor Movie: Now, Censor board orders more cuts in Sonakshi Sinha starrer

The order has not gone down well with the Dabang actress and she has voiced her opposition to the restrictions made by the CBFC. (Source: PTI)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Noor’ makers to chop or beep over the words ‘Dalit’ and ‘Sex Toy’ used in the film. The Pahlaj Nihalani-led board has suggested to the makers to replace the word ‘sex toy’ with ‘adult site’. This comes in the wake of the certification body asking to edit a reference to journalist Barkha Dutt in the film too. As per a report published by The Indian Express, the board had asked the makers to either remove the reference entirely or beep the word ‘Dutt’ in the scenes. However, the order has not gone down well with the Dabang actress and she has voiced her opposition to the restrictions made by the CBFC.

While talking to IANS, Sonakshi said that the censor board needs to keep a uniform approach while reviewing the movies. She said, “The censor board really needs to come to a consensus within themselves on what is right in one film… Is not right in another film.”

Sonakshi, who is playing the titular role ‘Noor’ apparently looks up to the veteran journalist Barkha Dutt in the film, believes that there is no consistency within the censor board in what it cuts and needs to come to a consensus on teh issue. The movie has been making headlines since the shooting phase. Ealier commenting upon the ‘women-centric’ tag that was given to the film by many, Sonakshi told PTI, “I really want people to stop calling it a ‘female or women-centric’ film. When a male actor does it nobody calls it a male-centric movie. A film is a film, you watch it as that, not based on the gender of the protagonist. These headlines that ‘Sonakshi is doing a female-centric film’, it makes no sense. I am an actor, I am doing a film and that’s it. Gender doesn’t have to come in here.”

You might also want to see this:

“We as an audience have very recently opened up to receiving a film with a female protagonist and they have just started doing really well. Filmmakers have just started making a variety of films which perhaps weren’t being made earlier. There is a difference in that and there will naturally be a difference in box office number as well. Slowly and steadily it will reach a point where we all want to see it and I am glad to be a part of that change,” the actor added further.

The movie is directed by Sunhil Sippy and stars Kanan Gill, Purab Kohli and also has a cameo appearance by Sunny Leone. Noor is an adaptation of famous Pakistani novel ‘Karachi, You’re Killing Me’, authored by Saba Imtiaz.