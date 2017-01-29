After Sanjay Leela Bhansali attack over sex scene in ‘Padmavati’, crew clarifies ‘no dream sequence’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone. Source: IE

Film Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of his film ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur on Friday by the Rajput Karni Sena workers during the ongoing shoot of his film Padmavati in Mehrangarh Fort of Jaipur. Bhansali has clarified that his upcoming periodic film has no objectional scene between Rani Padmavati and Muslim King Allauddin Khilji. The official statement of the team said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of ‘Padmavati. ‘” The workers of the Rajput Karni Sena had an objection to the poor portrayal of the much celebrated Rajput queen.

“We have clarified that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film.”

Rajput Karni Sena

Founded in 2006, Rajput Karni Sena it is a Rajput caste organisation that is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The organisation’s presence was felt when they protested after the release of the film Jodhaa Akbar in the year 2008. Their objections was related to whether the fictional central character ‘Jodha’ was the wife or daughter-in-law of the Mughal emperor.