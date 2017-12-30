No cuts in Padmavati, clears CBFC but suggests title change to ‘Padmavat’ with filmmaker’s consent

Reacting to the development, founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi said a lot of clarifications are yet to come on the issues. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Dismissing the reports suggesting that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested 26 cuts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, on Saturday said that the board has only demanded for five modifications in the movie, including that the film’s title should be changed to “Padmavat”. The board has also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of “Sati” and also relevant changes in the song ‘Ghoomar’ to befit the character portrayed, he said.

Joshi said, the filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC, had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film. He said that this was not the first instance that a special panel was appointed for the certification process as a similar practice was followed while certifying “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Aarkashan”.

“This was an unprecedented and tough situation. I am glad that following a balanced approach we resolved the task at hand in a pragmatic and positive manner,” Joshi said on CBFC’s decision to give the film a UA certificate.

Besides Joshi, the meeting was also attended by regular examining committee members, along with other censor board officials. Another member of the board, Vani Tripathi Tikoo also dismissed all the rumours regarding the cuts by saying that even the film’s title was asked to change with the consent to the filmmaker.

“Stop the misinformation campaign for god sake on #Padmavati, CBFC has not asked for any cuts with U/A certificate, its only few modifications & title change with consent of film maker. It’s finally over so let film release and judge it then,” he said.

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly-mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem “Padmavat” by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

Reacting to the development, founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi said a lot of clarifications are yet to come on the issues and it will be too early to comment. He, however, said his stand is “very clear, which is known to everyone”.