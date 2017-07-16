Niche TV channels find few takers

Discovery ID, a channel focusing on Hindi crime stories, will soon make way for the first male GEC, Discovery Jeet.

Television broadcasters have seen massive fragmentation in viewership over the past few years across genres and regions, giving rise to sub-genres within the Hindi entertainment channel segment with channels like Epic, Zindagi and Discovery ID. However, it’s the mass genres that continue to dominate viewership, and despite the fragmentation of the audience, segmented channels have faced more challenges than successes. Consequently, Zindagi from ZEEL’s stable, featuring Pakistani and Turkish content, migrated from television to become a digital-only channel, while historical and mythological channel Epic changed its positioning to become a Hindi infotainment channel. Similarly, Discovery ID, a channel focusing on Hindi crime stories, will soon make way for the first male GEC, Discovery Jeet.

“Channels that are sub-genres within a mass genre have a narrower target group and are structurally hard at the business level. They require a high level of investment in terms of content and monetisation opportunities are a challenge,” observes Karan Bajaj, SVP and GM, Discovery Communications India. “However, a differentiated proposition is needed to break the clutter.”

Divya Radhakrishnan, MD, Helios Media, mentions that these specialist channels do not work because they are not getting captured and media planning is also done by the classification of genres. “Therefore, some channels like Epic have had to make adjustments in their profile to be appropriately compared and priced,” she notes.

(Written by Chandini Mathur)