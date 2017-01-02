New poster of ‘Khaidi No 150’ highly narcissist, says Ram Gopal Verma

An official remake of Tamil blockbuster “Kaththi”, V.V. Vinayak-directed “Khaidi No 150” is gearing up for release during the Sankranti festival. (Twitter)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his brazen humour, has lashed out at the recently released poster of Chiranjeevi’s Telugu actioner “Khaidi No 150”, calling it “height of narcissism”. “Wow. Madame Tussaud will throw half her museum out for this. I want to touch the feet of designer and director and who convinced megastar,” Varma tweeted, and also shared the poster which features Chiranjeevi posing with a machete.

“This is upper limit of the height of narcissism and the lower limit of the depth of its opposite. Wilhelm Hegel would have kissed megastar,” he wrote, and went on to ask the names and contact details of those people who convinced Chiranjeevi to pose like this.

Designer of this look is going to have a page forever in the annals of history for involuntary perpetuation and voluntary disorientation pic.twitter.com/c3iCysvN2F — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 1, 2017

An official remake of Tamil blockbuster “Kaththi”, V.V. Vinayak-directed “Khaidi No 150” is gearing up for release during the Sankranti festival.

On a concluding note, Varma tweeted: “Designer of this look is going to have a page forever in the annals of history for involuntary perpetuation and voluntary disorientation.”