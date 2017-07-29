New look of Aamir Khan? Mr Perfectionist seen sporting nose pin; here are pictures and video proofs

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist because he sports mostly different looks for his different movies depending upon the character and role he plays in the particular film.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist because he sports mostly different looks for his different movies depending upon the character and role he plays in the particular film. Now, some NEW LOOK pics of Aamir Khan are going viral on Twitter. In the pics, Aamir Khan was seen donning a new look with nose pin. Aamir Khan on Saturday came forward to raise money for victims and families affected by floods in Gujarat and Assam. Aamir Khan took to Twitter to post the heartfelt message on Gujarat, Assam floods. And, in the video, he was seen wearing a nose pin. Some other pics are also doing the rounds on the internet showing him sporting nose pin. Here are video and picture proofs of Aamir Khan’s new look:-

On July 22, Aamir posted two pics on Twitter with the caption, “Last day in Rome”. The picture clearly shows him sporting nose pin.

Last day in Rome pic.twitter.com/oyIDxtnYMU — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 22, 2017

Today, he posted a video message to raise money for Gujarat and Assam floods. In the video too, Aamir’s nose pin is clearly visible.

Superstar Aamir Khan on July 2 took time off from his shooting schedule of “Thugs of Hindostan” to spend some quality time with his family. The 52-year-old actor, who was in Malta to film the first schedule of the Yash Raj Films project, flew to Rome for a vacation. He posted two pictures on Twitter. In the first photograph Aamir posed for a selfie with wife Kiran Rao and in the second picture the couple were seen with their son Azad.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharaya, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.