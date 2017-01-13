Never seen a reception, while entering a country: xXx man Vin Diesel on grand-welcome at airport

Speaking about the same in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ press con here, super-impressed Vin Diesel said that he has never witnessed such a reception in any country. (Reuters)

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (The guest is equivalent to God)- India proved it again, when ‘xXx’ men- Vin Diesel and DJ Caruso, along with Deepika Padukone, landed in Mumbai, yesterday morning. A traditional welcome by women donning Navari sarees and the resounding Nashik Dhol, greeted the Global stars to the country.

Speaking about the same in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ press con here, super-impressed Diesel said that he has never witnessed such a reception in any country. “I have never seen a reception, while entering a country, like I did this morning, when I got off the plane. The music, the culture, the fact that people, the fact that people are so happy to celebrate their culture, is a beautiful feeling; so much so that when I came back to my hotel room and saw the pictures, I said, ‘Vin, you are smiling too much.’ I literally felt like, God! people here walk around with a smile all the time,” he said.

You may also like to watch this:

Aamchi Mumbai rolled out the red carpets with Maharashtrian-style welcome, consisting of an aarti and tilak, exuding much pomp and pride, accompanied with gusto filled Band Baaja.

The traditionally clad entourage, stylishly atop their Royal Enfields, then led the stars to their hotels in the western suburbs of Mumbai. ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which had a grand premiere last night, is all set to release in India on January 14.