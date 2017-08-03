Netflix orders Mexican horror series Diablero

Spain’s Morena Films is producing the series with creators and directors J M Cravioto (El Chapo) and Rigoberto Castaneda (KM 31). (Reuters)

Netflix has announced a new Spanish-language fantasy-horror series “Diablero”, bringing the company’s number of original productions in Latin America to 50. Set to be shot in Mexico and released on the streaming platform in 2018, “Diablero” is based on F G Haghenbeck’s book El diablo me obligo (The Devil Forced Me). The thriller centers on a trio, including a diablero (demon hunter), who becomes involved in a series of events that could alter the course of humanity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spain’s Morena Films is producing the series with creators and directors J M Cravioto (El Chapo) and Rigoberto Castaneda (KM 31). “As part of expanding our investment in the region, we’re seeking innovative talent who are excited about redefining the limits of Latin American entertainment,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.Among Netflix’s most popular original series produced in Latin America are “Narcos” and “Club de Cuervos.”