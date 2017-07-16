Nepotism rocks at IIFA awards: Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan take potshots at Kangana Ranaut at award ceremony

The ceremony’s hosts – Johar and Saif Ali Khan took a dig at the actress when Varun Dhawan joined them on the stage to receive the award. (Image: Getty Image)

The Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar nepotism controversy resurfaced, this time at the 2017 IIFA awards stage. The ceremony’s hosts – Johar and Saif Ali Khan – took a dig at the actress when Varun Dhawan joined them on the stage to receive the award for the best performance in a comic role for “Dishoom”. Saif raked up the nepotism issue when he joked that the actor had made it big in the industry because of his father, director David Dhawan. “You are here because of your pappa,” the “Rangoon” actor quipped.

To which Varun replied, “You are here because of your mummy (referring to Sharmila Tagore).” Soon, Johar joined them and said he was in the industry because of his father, filmmaker Yash Johar. The trio then shouted, “Nepotism rocks”. Saif and Varun then sang “Bole chudiyaan” from Johar’s film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”

But the director quickly reacted, saying, “Kangana nahi bole toh achha hai (It’s good you didn’t say Kangana).” Kangana had fuelled the nepotism debate when she appeared on the “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” director’s chat show. She had referred to Johar as “the flag bearer of nepotism”, which had not gone down well with the director.