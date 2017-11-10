Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘first love’ Sunita Rajwar files case, demands Rs 2 cr compensation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘first love’ Sunita Rajwar has filed a legal case against him. (Express Photo)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s memoir, An Ordinary Life received more flak than appreciation but troubles seem to be neverending for the actor. Now, his ‘first love’ Sunita Rajwar has filed a legal case against him. Nawazuddin faced a lot of criticism after disclosing details about his former co-stars and love interests. The Miss Lovely star Niharika Singh criticised Siddiqui for exposing their bitter relationship.

Sunita Rajwar is a junior of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the National School of Drama (NSD). He has gone on to say that Rajwar was his ‘first love’ in the memoir. Rajwar has filed a legal case against him and has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore.

Sunita said that his apology is not enough. She added that if he wrote such long chapters about us, the apology should also be specific, Indian Express reported.

Sunita Rajwar said, “I was out of town when my friend told me about the news. I was shocked. I ordered a copy for myself and read what he had written. It is disturbing, how he has written such fabricated stories. I couldn’t believe he could do something like that. I am also an actor and might not be as big as him. But I am happy with what I do. He cannot ruin it for me. I and my family were shocked when they heard of this. I filed a complaint against Nawaz because I want him to know that just because he is a big guy now, doesn’t mean he can act out of his fancy.”