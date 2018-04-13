National Film Awards 2018: Full list of winners

The National Film Awards recognised the contribution of later actors Vinod Khanna and Sridevi by honouring them posthumously with the Dadasaheb Phalke and best actress awards, respectively. Sridevi, who had acted in over 300 films in languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, was awarded for her portrayal of an angry mother seeking justice for her daughter in rape-revenge drama ‘Mom’. The best actor award went to Riddhi Sen for Kaushik Ganguly’s “Nagarkirtan” which also won other awards like best costume, makeup and a special jury. The award for best Hindi film went to the dark comedy on Indian democracy – ‘Newton’. A special mention went to actor Pankaj Tripathi for his portrayal of a cynical CRPF officer Atma Singh in Newton.
Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman dominated the music direction category by winning the award for the best song for Tamil film “Kaatru Veliyidai” and the best background music for ‘Mom’. Ganesh Acharya won the choreography award for the Hindi film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.
SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster “Baahubali: The Conclusion” won the national award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, besides being named for special effects and action direction. Fahad Fazil won the best supporting actor for the Malayalam film “Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum” while the best-supporting actress award went to Divya Dutta for her role in “Irada”, which also bagged the award for the best film on environmental conservation/preservation.
Here is the full list of winners from National Film Awards 2018:
Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna
Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars (Assamese)
Best Film Critic: Giridhar Jha
Special Mention for Film Criticism: Sunil Mishra of Madhya Pradesh
Special Mention Award: Marathi Film – Murakhiya; Odia film: Hello RC; Take Off- Malayalam; Pankaj Tripathi bags a Special Mention award for Newton; Malayalam actor Parvathy too gets a special mention
Best Regional Film: Ladhakh
Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Limbu
Best Malayam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Hindi Film: Newton
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Assamese Film: Ishu
Best Tamil Film: To Let
Best Telugu film: Gazi
BEST Gujarati film: DHH
Best Kannada film: Hebbettu Ramakka
Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2
Best choreography: Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer)
Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2
Special Jury Award: Nagar Kirtan(Bengali)
Best lyrics for song Muthu Ratna, for Kannada film March 22
Best Music Direction: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai
Background score: A R Rahman for Mom
Best Make Up artist- Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan
Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan (Malayalam)
Best editing: Reema Das (for an Assamese film)
Best Original Screenplay: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayankam, to Jairaj
Best Film playback Singer- Shasha Tirupati (Vaan Varuvaan song)
Best Male Playback Singer: Yesudas
Best supporting actress – Divya Dutta, Irada (Hindi Film)
Best Supporting Actor – Fahadh Faasil
Best Actress: Sridevi for Mom
Best Actor: Ridhhi Sen, Nagar Kirtan
Best Film for National Integration – Dhappa (Marathi)
Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2
Best film on Social Issues: Aalorukkam
Best Child artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)