National Film awards 2018 Live UPDATES: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton, Baahubali 2, Sridevi win big; check full list

National Film awards 2018 Live: Accolades galore for Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton in the the 65th National Film Awards which were announced today in New Delhi. The thought-provoking movie, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2018, has been adjudged as the ‘Best Hindi’ film. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who played a pivotal role in the engaging election drama, has been bestowed with Special mention award by the august jury. Legendary actress Sridevi has been adjudged for the best actor (female) award for her role in the movie ‘MoM’.
Abbas Ali Moghul has won Best action direction award for ‘Baahubali 2-The Conclusion’. ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion’ has won the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Veteran actor Vinod Khanna was conferred Dada Saheb Phalke Award. The announcements were made by Mr. India, Bandit Queen director Shekhar Kapur, who is the chairman of the central panel of the 65th National Film Awards.
Best Screenplay (Original) Award goes to Malayalam movie ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ starring Fahad Faasil and directed by Dileesh Pothan. Best Malayalam Film goes to Malayalam movie ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ starring Fahad Faasil and directed by Dileesh Pothan. Special Jury Mention National film award for Malayalam movie ‘Take off’ and for actress Parvathy.
The movie brought to life the plight of Malayali nurses who work outside India and were abducted by ISIS. The narrative won hearts as it also journeyed into their struggles as nurses and the socio-cultural biases that nurses from Kerala have to tackle in their personal and professional lives. ”Take off”, starring Paravathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, is Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial debut.
National Film awards 2018 full list of winners
65th National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY: Pavasacha Nibandha
Audiographer: Avinash Sonawane
Best On location Sound Recordist: Samarth Mahajan (The Unreserved)
BEST EDITING: Mrityubhoj The Death Feast
Editor: Sanjiv Monga & Tenzin Kunchok
BEST MUSIC: Shored of Liberty
Music Director: Ramesh Narayanan
BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER: The Lion of Laddak
Narrator: Francois Castellino
SPECIAL MENTION:
(a) Rebirth- Director: Jayaraj
(b) Cake Story- Director: Rukshana Tabassum
(c) Afternoon- Director: Swapnil Vasant Kapure
Best Writing on Cinema (Special Mention) Mr. Sunil Mishra
Best Film Critic: Mr. Giridhar Jha
Best Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature Film
65th National Film Awards for Feature Films
BEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER: K.J Yesudas (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor)
Song: Poy Maranja Kalam
BEST FEATURE FILM: Village Rockstars
INDIRA GANDHI AWARD FOR BEST DEBUT FILM OF A DIRECTOR: Sinjar
Producer: SHIBU G SUSEELAN
Director : PAMPALLY
BEST POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT Baahubali – The Conclusion
Producer: Prasad Devineni
Director: @ssrajamouli
NARGIS DUTT AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILM ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION: Dhappa
Producer: Sumatilal Popatlal Shah
Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari
BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES: AALORUKKAM
Producer: JOLLY LONAPPAN
Director : V C ABHILASH
BEST FILM ON ENVIRONMENT CONSERVATION/
PRESERVATION: IRADA
Producer: IRADA ENTERTAINMENT LLP
Director: APARNAA SINGH
BEST CHILDREN’S FILM: MHORKYA
Producer: Kalyan Rajmogli Padal
Director : Amar Bharat Deokar
BEST DIRECTION: Director- Jayaraj (BHAYANAKAM)
BEST ACTRESS: Sridevi (MOM)
BEST ACTOR: Riddhi Sen (NAGARKIRTAN)
BEST CHILD ARTIST: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: @divyadutta25 (IRADA)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
BEST FEMALE PLAYBACK SINGER: Kaatru Veliyidai
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Bhayanakam
BEST SCREENPLAY
i) Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
ii) Screenplay Writer (Adapted): JAYARAJ (Bhayanakam)
iii) Dialogues : Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Santhosh Raman (Take Off)
BEST MAKE-UP ARTIST: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
a)Songs – @arrahman- Kaatru Veliyidai
b)Background Music- A. R Rahman (MOM)
BEST LYRICS: J M Prahalad
Song: Muthuratna
SPECIAL JURY AWARD: Nagarkirtan
Producer: Sani Ghose Ray
Director : Sani Ghose Ray
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY:
SONG: “Gori Tu Latth Maar”
Ganesh Acharya
BEST ACTION DIRECTION AWARD: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)
BEST GUJARATI FILM: Dhh
Producer: Amruta Parande
Director: Manish Saini
BEST TELUGU FILM: Ghazi
Producer: Prasad V. Potluri (Picture House Media Limited) (PVP Cinema)
Director: Sankalp
BEST TAMIL FILM: To Let
Producer: Prema Chezhian
Director: Chezhiyan
BEST ASSAMESE FILM: Ishu
Producer: Children’s Film Society, India
Director : Utpal Borpujari
BEST BENGALI FILM: Mayurakshi
Producer: Firdausul Hasan
Director : Atanu Ghosh
BEST HINDI FILM: Newton
Producer: Amit V Masurkar
Director : Manish Mundra
BEST KANNADA FILM: Hebbettu Ramakka
Producer: Putta Raju .S.A
Director: N.R Nanjunde Gowda
BEST MALAYALAM FILM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Producer: Sandip Senan
Director: Dileesh Pothan
BEST MARATHI FILM: Kachcha Limbu
Producer: Mandarr Bhaskar Devasthali
Director: Prasad Oak
BEST ODIYA FILM: Hello Arsi
Producer: Ajaya Routray
Director: Sambit Mohanty
BEST TULU FILM: Paddayi
Producer: Nithyananda Pai
Director: Abhaya Simha
BEST JASARI FILM:SINJAR
Producer: Shibu G Suseelan
Director: Pampally
BEST LADAKHI FILM: Walking With The Wind
Producer: Mahesh Mohan
Director: Praveen Morchhale
SPECIAL MENTION: Newton
SPECIAL MENTION: Take Off
Parvathy
SPECIAL MENTION: Hello Arsi
Prakruti Mishra
SPECIAL MENTION: Mhorkya
Yasharaj Karhade