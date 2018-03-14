Narendra Jha passes away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 55

Actor Narendra Jha passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 55. (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood and TV actor Narendra Jha passed away at the age of 55 on Tuesday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Jha who acted in many Bollywood movies was best known for playing the role of Dr Hilal Meer in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Haider which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in lead roles. Jha reportedly passed away at his farmhouse in Wada. This was the third time when Jha had a heart attack. He had survived on previous two occasions.

As soon as the news of Jha’s demise became public, many celebrities took to Twitter and expressed their grief. “Awww. That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace,” posted actor Sonu Sood on the micro-blogging website.

Jha had also played the role of Musa Bhai ‘Mumbai Don’ in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees with Shahrukh Khan. He played the main antagonist, Raj Bansal, in Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal Once Again, which is the sequel of Ghayal released in 1990.

Jha had got a diploma in acting from SRCC, Delhi after completing his post graduation in history from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. After that, he moved to Mumbai to try his luck in acting. Jha started his career with TV and acted in about 20 serials before he landed his first movie role in Funtoosh in 2002.

His next appearance was in the film Neta Ji Shubhash Chandra Bose, The Last Hero directed by Shyam Benegal, a year later. The director once again signed Narendra Jha to play Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Samvidhaan.

His other major roles were in films like Hamaari Adhuri Kahani, Mohenjodaro, Force 2 and Kaabil.