Narcos all set to return to streaming giant Netflix with third season on September 3

The third season of Narcos will be available on Netflix starting September 1.

As is the case with most successful programmes, Narcos will soon return to Netfix for its third season. The return of the series is more notable now as compared to few months back since the streaming giant is in the habit of cancelling certain series nowadays, as per Business Insider. Be that as it may, the third season will focus on the rise of the Cali Cartel. DEA agent Javier Pena, the role played by Pedro Pascal, can be seen in the lastest series pointing at them on board clippings used to map the links between criminal groups with names like Miguel Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez, and Hélmer Herrera at the top.

Joanna Christie and Boyd Holbrook are also part of the series, which first premiered in August of 2015. The third season of Narcos will be available on Netflix starting September 1, it added.

According to Indian Express, the teaser of the third seriesstarts with Javier Pena’s voice, “While the world was focused on Escobar, Cali became the biggest cocaine cartel in history. And to pretend that these guys weren’t as evil as the guy who came before them—that’s a mistake.”

The focus of the latest series will shift from Pablo Escobar to Colombia’s Cali Cartel. This time the team is led by Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann), and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote).

Cali Cartel functions on the bribes given by the government by keeping violence out of news. As per report, DEA and Pena have a new mission coming up, after Pablo Escobar not in the scene. In this series, they will coordinate with the Colombian law enforcement to take down Cali with a mix of sharp spies and great intelligence, Indian Express said.