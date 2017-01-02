Nandita Das shocks with news of divorce from Subodh Maskara

Nandita Das announced her split from husband Subodh Maskara. (Indian Express)

Nandita Das confirmed on January 1 that she was splitting from her husband Subodh Maskara after seven years of marriage. The couple have a six-year-old son, Vihaan, and Nandita revealed that ensuring that he remained okay through their separation was their main goal. In an interview with DNA, the actress said, “Yes, it is true. Subodh and I have decided to separate. Thankfully, it is very amicable. Our son is our foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child we request that his and our privacy be respected. There’s nothing to hide and there’s nothing more to be said.” Nandita and Subodh are jointly own Chotti Production Company, according to a report in First Post, but it has not been revealed how the ownership will be distributed post their separation.

Nandita was previously married Saumya Sen for seven years, but the pair separated in 2009. The actress has maintained that she and Saumya share a good relationship even after their separation. She then dated Subodh and the tied the knot with the Mumbai-based industrialist in 2010. Nandita gave birth to Vihaan within a year of their marriage. The actress carved a name for herself in Bollywood by starring in critically acclaimed movies like 1947 Earth and Fire, as well as a large number of Bengali films. Lately, she took up the director’s chair with the 2008 film Firaaq, which is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The news of Nandita’s marriage only adds to the glum list of break-ups that seems to have plagued Bollywood. Last year, Farhan Akhtar announced his split from Adhuna Bhabani, while Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan too shocked fans with news of their separation. Let’s hope that this streak of some of Bollywood’s adored couples parting ways ends with Nandita and Subodh.