‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ film row: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against release of the movie

The bench said the plea will be listed for hearing on Monday.

The Supreme Court today refused to accord an urgent hearing on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak’s Committee (SGPC) plea, seeking modification of the order allowing the movie “Nanak Shah Fakir” to be released in theatres across India. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission of the SGPC’s counsel that nobody should be allowed to portray the life of Sikh gurus, their families and the ‘punj pyara’ on screen . The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said once a film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), its release can only be stalled through lawful means.

The bench did not agree to the submission of Satender Singh Gulati, counsel for SGPC, that the interim plea be heard either today or tomorrow as the film releases in the theatres on Friday. The bench said the plea will be listed for hearing on Monday.

The top court had on April 10 criticised SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, for imposing restrictions on the film ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ and had cleared the decks for its nationwide release scheduled on April 13.