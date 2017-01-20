Namaste, Salman Khan: Jackie Chan’s desi Kung Fu Yoga promotions

Jackie Chan had a special message for Salman Khan. (YouTube/ Indian Express)

Jackie Chan wants a grand reception from none other than Salman Khan if you go by his latest video. In an adorable clip posted by Jackie’s Kung Gu Yoga co-star Sonu Sood, the action star says, “Namaste, Salman. I’m going to see you in India with my brother (Sonu).” Sonu adds, “And Kung Fu Yoga is going to rock!” The video comes as a response to Salman’s own tweet earlier this week when he had reacted to the movie’s official trailer. “Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest.”

Here is Jackie Chan’s greeting to Salman Khan:

‪Bhai, @beingsalmankhan I have an unusual power ???????? packed surprise for you!! See you soon in India ???????? #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai.????‬ @eyeofjackiechan A video posted by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Let’s see if Salman returns the favour and meets Jackie when he comes to promote the film in India. Although what we’d really like to see is a match between the two stars – who would win, the wrestling Sultan or Hollywood favourite martial artist? Kung Fu Yoga looks like a regular thrill ride, complete with choreographed dance numbers. It boasts of Jackie’s trademark comic timing and killer action movies, which, if you think about it, is nothing short of spectacular considering that Jackie will turn 63 this year.

The movie also stars MS Dhoni actress Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. Although Aamir Khan was initially attached to the film, but he dropped out of the project after his schedule conflicted due to Dangal filming. Well, even if Jackie couldn’t work with one of the Khans, he sure seems eager to meet the other. Kung Fu Yoga was going to release on the same day as Kaabil and Raees, but fortunately, it was shifted to the next week to avoid yet another clash.