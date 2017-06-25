Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya beat Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar to lift trophy

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have danced their way to the winning trophy of Nach Baliye-8. (Instagram/ Vivekdahiyafanclub_)

Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have danced their way to the winning trophy of Nach Baliye-8. The couple emerged as one of the most popular from the beginning and defeated Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar in the finale to get the right to wear the season 8 crown. Other than the shining trophy, ‘Di-Vek’, as their fans like to call them, also bagged the winning prize worth Rs 35 lakh, a Hero Maestro, and Ora jewelry.

As the night ended, Abigal-Sanam stood second while Sanaya-Mohit came third. This was the first time ever when Divyanka stepped into dancing shoes, and she didn’t disappoint her immense fan following. The judges said both Divyanka and Vivek showed a terrific chemistry on national TV. Divyanka and Vivek played safe in their initial performances, but took the tough road later and performed off-beat performances and some outstanding acts which impressed the judges as well as audiences. Divyanka’s stardom for the iconic role of Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein supported the couple’s vote bank throughout the season.

This beloved real-life couple is also about to celebrate their first marriage anniversary on July 8, which completes the topping on the cake. Reportedly, Divyanka has planned to fly Europe along with her dance-hubby to celebrate their win. Nach Baliye 8 is reality-dancing show, telecast on Star Plus that started in April with 10 celebrity couples with the goal to dance their way to the winning trophy.