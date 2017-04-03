Naam Shabana collections on opening weekend: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 18.76 crore

Naam Shabana box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu starrer film successfully collected Rs 7.27 crore on Sunday. (Bollywood Hungama)

The Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Naam Shabana’ is running decently with securing a good box office collection. After an average start on the day of its release on Friday, the film has witnessed sharp growth in the weekend with earning Rs 18.76 crore from 2,100 screens across the nation in three days reported Bollywood Hungama. Though the movie directed by Shivam Nair opened on an average note with occupancy rates during morning shows being pegged at 15 percent, its evening shows got a boost and the next two days remained successful to attract viewers in large number. The Akshay Kumar’s star power and effort of Taapsee Pannu has put the movie in the forefront in the race of some recently released flicks.

#NaamShabana is DECENT… Sat growth: 24.41%… Sun growth: 14.13%… Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 18.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2017

Naam Shabana is a gritty action thriller that features Taapsee Pannu playing a well-trained RAW agent. The movie, which is a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s Baby released in 2015 and has featured Taapsee in a key role, is termed “decent” by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Adarsh said Naam Shaban “performed better than some recent releases”. Sharing his analysis, he posted the Indian spy movie has seen constant growth from the day of its release, which was 24.41 percent on Saturday and 14.13 percent on Sunday. With this growth, the film has successfully collected Rs 7.27 crore on Sunday, the third day of its release and Rs 18.76 crore overall in the weekend adding the collection of first two days – Rs 5.12 crore on Friday and Rs 6.37 crore on Saturday. The movie is predicted to earn Rs 12-15 crore in the first weekend and Rs 24-28 crore overall.

Meanwhile, the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been continuously minting money. The second instalment of a franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, collected Rs 2.11 crore in its fourth week of release. With this, the total collection of movie reached to Rs 114.24 crore in India. The overall collection of Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri settled at Rs 25.78 crore after the second week of its release, according to Bollywood Hungama.