Naam Shabana box office collection day 7: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar starrer secures Rs 27.18 crore

The Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Naam Shabana’ released with a bang at the box office and secured a good box office collection, but after the weekend was over, the film witnessed a sharp decline on the fourth day of its release on Monday and continued its decline since then. The female-centric film is a gritty action thriller that sees Taapsee playing a well-trained RAW agent. After opening on an average note at the box office with a total of 18.76 crore at its first weekend, it received a fall and had a collection of just 2.5 crore on Monday on box office against Rs 5.12 crore of the first day of its release.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on its opening day the film collected 5.12 crore, on Saturday collection stood at 6.37 crore, 7.27 crore on Sunday, on Monday the collection dropped to just 2.54 crore, the film collected 2.50 crore on Tuesday, while on Wednesday 1.08 crore and on Thursday the film collected 1.80. With this, the total earning of the film released in 2,100 screens across the country settled at Rs 27.18 crore. Adarsh in his remark about the film said that the film ‘Naam Shabana’ has not been able to make a mark. He added that the was riding on high expectations, the business grew over the weekend, but eventually, it was low on weekdays.

Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana is a spin-off 2015 film Baby starring Akshay Kumar in lead role and was largely about a terrorist mission. The film, which stars an ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, is about the journey of Shabana who is hired by a top agency as a spy. Meanwhile, Taapsee received appreciation from all quarters for her powerful performance as a spy, the actress had to train in mixed martial arts, Kudo and Krav Maga in order to pull off the role convincingly.