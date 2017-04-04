Naam Shabana box office collection day 4: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 2.54 crore

Naam Shabana: The overall business of the film in Indian after four days of its release is Rs 21.30 crore. (Bollywood Hungama)

Naam Shabana has been doing fairly well on box office even on the weekdays, as it brought Rs 2.54 crores on first Monday after it released in 2,100 screens across the country, last Friday. The Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu starrer gritty action thriller had opened on an average note with occupancy rates during morning shows being pegged at 15 percent. But till the evening shows, the movie got a boost and attracted a good number of viewers that has been continued to the fourth day of its release. With collecting Rs 5.12 crore on Friday, Rs 6.37 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.27 crore on Sunday, the overall business of the film in India after four days was Rs 21.30 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama.

#NaamShabana Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr, Mon 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 21.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2017

The movie has also made a good business overseas with collecting around Rs 4.02 crore in its opening weekend with UAE/GCC contributing around 50 percent of the total overseas receipts. The total gross business of movie in UAE and GCC is Rs 2.15 crores, while in USA it is Rs 88.43 lakhs from 78 screens, Rs 14.06 lakhs in Canada from 12 screens, Rs 18.51 lakhs in UK and Ireland from 28 screens, Rs 14.19 lakhs in Australia from 20 screens and Rs 5.71 lakhs in New Zealand from five screens.

Naam Shabana is a gritty action thriller that features Taapsee Pannu playing a well-trained RAW agent. The movie, which is a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s Baby released in 2015 and has featured Taapsee in a key role, has “performed better than some recent releases”. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, had shared his analysis that the movie has witnessed growth since the day it was released. Adarsh posted the Indian spy movie has seen constant growth from the day of its release, which was 24.41 percent on Saturday and 14.13 percent on Sunday.

The movie is predicted to earn Rs 12-15 crore in the first weekend and Rs 24-28 crore overall, according to Bollywood Hungama.