Naam Shabana box office collection day 2: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar starrer sees healthy growth; secures Rs 6.37 cr

Naam Shabana box office collection day 2: The Taapsee Pannu starrer film collected Rs 6.37 crore on second day of its release. (Bollywood Hungama)

The Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Naam Shabana’ has witnessed a sharp growth on the second day of its release on Saturday. The female-centric film is a gritty action thriller that sees Taapsee playing a well-trained RAW agent. After opening on an average note at the box office, it received a growth of 24.41 percent on the second day and collected Rs 6.37 crore on box office against Rs 5.12 crore of the first day of its release. With this, the total earning of the film released in 2,100 screens across the nation settled at Rs 11.49 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. Meanwhile, the fact that there is an increase in numbers further gives it a platform to show greater occupancy on Sunday and in coming days.

Naam Shabana is a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s Baby released in 2015, which mirrors the private life of a secret agent and the drama and action that is associated with it. The movie has featured Taapsee Pannu in a key role and had placed her firmly on the Bollywood map. Although trade analyst Taran Adarsh had appreciated the effort of Pannu after the release of the film, he had stated the film got a boost due to Akshay’s star power on his Twitter account. “#NaamShabana gets a boost due to Akshay’s star power…” read Adarsh’s tweet.

#NaamShabana witnessed healthy 24.41% growth on Sat… Sun biz is crucial… Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr. Total: ₹ 11.49 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2017

He had further tweeted that the film “lacks the thrill + nail-biting finale of #Baby” but had appreciated the acting of Manoj Bajpayee and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film. Directed by Shivam Nair, the movie also cast Anupam Kher and Taher Shabbir Mithaiwala in important roles.

The movie is predicted to earn Rs 12-15 crore in the first weekend and Rs 24-28 crore overall, according to Bollywood Hungama. After a growth in box office collection on the second day, the Sunday business of the film is crucial, mentioned Adarsh in his tweet.