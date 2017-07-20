Munna Michael movie review: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer moves Twitterati; what they said

Shroff’s earlier movies like Heropanti and Baaghi also banked on his dancing and fight scenes sans a shirt to show off a buffed body. (Bollywood Hungama)

Munna Michael movie review: Tiger Shroff is back again with his dance moves in Munna Michael where he plays a die-hard fan of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Shroff’s earlier movies like Heropanti and Baaghi also banked on his dancing and fight scenes sans a shirt to show off a buffed body. Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui which makes the audience sit up and take notice and wonder as to what on earth he could be doing there. The trailer shows Shroff as a street urchin doing fancy dance moves a la Michael Jackson. This could be another fun dance movie like the Shraddha Kapoor starrer Any Body Can Dance (ABCD) 2 with a possible competition as a climax. Nidhhi Agerwal is the obligatory love interest, as the starlet from Meerut who can dance just as well as the Desi Michael Jackson. A peculiar bromance emerges between Shroff and Siddiqui as they have a dance together but then there is a possible element of betrayal too. Sabbir Khan had previously directed Heropanti, Baaghi and Kambakkht Ishq, which was a terrible flop. While Heropanti had started with Rs. 6.63 crore at the Box Office, Baaghi garnered Rs. 11.94 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. It is to see if Shroff can increase this number with Munna Michael.

The opening weekend would decide the dance action drama’s fate and also how the three-movies old Shroff has performed. So, how well has the movie moved the Twiteratti? Check out their version of Munna Michael movie review:

Very tough decision to be made this Friday To watch Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ or Tiger Shroff’s ‘Munna Michael’ ? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 19, 2017

#MunnaMichaelTomorrow I think this movie creates history in dancing category… Munna michael welcome.!!! — Amar pal (@amar_shripal) July 20, 2017

Super excited to watch @AgerwalNidhhi on 70mm screen..!???? I wish all the best for Munna Michael tomorrow ! — Shubham Thorat (@shubhamthorat_) July 20, 2017

Exclusive. #MunnaMichael Having Preview Shows Today In Pakistan. Full release tomorrow by IMGC. Will take strong start tmrw@iTIGERSHROFF — Boxofficedetail (@boxofficedetail) July 20, 2017

According to a report, the censor board has disapproved of some of the fight scenes in Munna Michael as they may seem too graphic, and this comes into consideration due toTiger Shroff’s young fan-following. Moreover, some cuss words have also been muted or removed and the board has asked the movie-makers to blur out scenes showing alcohol.