Munna Michael Movie Review: Tiger Shroff is an eyeball grabber in this action, dance thriller alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Munna Michael Movie Review: With his thrilling dance moves, Tiger Shroff dominates Munna Michael, where he plays an orphan brought up by an ageing chorus dancer Michael (Ronit Roy) in a Mumbai chawl. Tiger grows up as an ardent fan of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Realizing his dream to groove like the Pop King, he agrees to dancing lessons from Mahindar Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Their bromance will warm your heart, and so will the U-turn as things turn ugly with the approach of Deepika aka Dolly (Nidhhi Agerwal). Love and lust can break the deepest bonds and watching relationships unravel and new ones sprout, is always a fascinating voyeuristic trip. It will move you to the core and make you miserable and at the same time elated. As emotionally churning as can be.

Crass commercialism is there too, in plenty as the filmmakers look to appeal to a wider audience – the film has a routine story line with well-choreographed songs and fights at regular intervals as after every 15 minutes one can find, there is a song, fight, song, fight. Tiger Shroff and director Sabbir Khan, in the past, made films like Heropanti, Baaghi that had done well because of his agility and sincerity. For Tiger fans, it is another full packed entertaining movie. The actor dances like a dream and breaks bones with the grace of a female ballet dancer. The film can be said different from the previous others because he mouths a different dialogue here— “Munna jhagda nahi karta, munna sirf pithta hai,” as per Times of India.

Tiger continuously does his signature moves— back-flip, midair Van Damme-split and kick, moonwalk, glide, or a just bare-body shot– which forces the audience to stay glue to the film, even as there’s not anything coherent going on in the screen. Mahindar, don with a Rajasthani dialect, whom Tiger teaches dancing explains that the reason he needs to correct his two left-feet condition is because he’s in deep love with a dream-dancer from Meerut, Dolly. Nidhhi, the actress looks over confident in the film. She is lovely but it is Tiger who draws more whistles than her. Nawaz, adds a new dimension to his terribly mean, horribly funny character, making you laugh. Overall it’s an action, dance and fun packed movie but with this Tiger won’t be breaking any new ground.

Rating 2.5.