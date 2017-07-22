Munna Michael box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance their way to Rs 6.65 cr

Munna Michael box office collection day 1: The film, which has also been released across 400 overseas screens, has done a business of Rs 0.02 crore in both Australia and New Zealand, each. (Bollywood Hungama)

Munna Michael box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff’s dance action entertainer Munna Michael has finally hit the screen on Friday and it has done a decent job, considering its earnings. The Sabbir Khan directed film, which also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal, released on July 21 across 3,000 screens in India. On the first day of its release, the film has made a box office collection of Rs 6.65 crore in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film, which has also been released across 400 overseas screens, has done a business of Rs 0.02 crore in both Australia and New Zealand, each, said the report. With this figure, the dance musical has emerged as third highest opening day grosser in Tiger Shroff’s career, as it has performed better than his debut film Heropanti which collected Rs 6.63 crore on the first day of its release. However, it could not beat the collections of his previous releases – Baaghi and A Flying Jatt. While Baaghi had a rocking opening at Rs 11.94 crore, A Flying Jatt had collected Rs 7.10 crore.

The movie shows the dancing journey of Munna (played by Tiger Shroff) from Mumbai to Delhi with ups and downs. Meanwhile, the film has been called cliched and uninspiring in an IANS report. While giving two stars to the film, the review read that starting off on an interesting note and holding the interest of viewers till the interval, the movie turns into a cliched Bollywood masala film that fails to impress with its narratives.

After featuring in this dance musical film, Jackie Shroff’s son wanted to work in a biopic based on Michael Jackson. Talking to PTI, Tiger said that he is a fan of Michael Jackson and feels grateful to have got an opportunity to pay tribute to his idol through his film Munna Michael.