Munna Michael box office collections prediction day 1: Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer to hit screens Friday, set to earn under Rs 8 cr

Munna Michael box office collections prediction: The film touted to be a dance-action entertainer, is set to hit the screens Friday morning. The promo of the film looks like an absolute entertainer and the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui duo’s performance looks absolutely crackling. Akshaye Rathi, an exhibitor, and distributor, said the film will be released in 1400 screens and being a massy one, he predicted that Munna Michael can earn Rs 6-8 crore on day one and Rs 18-25 crore over the first weekend, according to bollywoodlife.com.

Actor Tiger Shroff and director Sabbir Khan together have delivered two hit movies. Heropanti was the debut of Tiger and the second directorial outing for Sabbir after Kambakkth Ishq. Both of them came soon after with Baaghi. Heropanti earned lifetime of Rs 53 crore which was the highest ever for a solo leading man debut while Baaghi did even better than Heropanti as it enjoyed a lifetime run of 77 crores, as per koimoi.com. Looking at the earlier records of Tiger and Sabbir, Munna Michael is expected to be doing well not just in the cities but also the interiors. The title of the film has a commercial vibe to it and the promo has further reiterated the fact that this one is an out and out massy affair in the offering, the report added.

Comming to the music of the film, with ‘Munna Michael’, the makers don’t disappoint. The 10-song album can very well double up as a playlist for a dance party. Reviewing the music, critic Joginder Tuteja gave 3.5 stars rating. In his review for Bollywood Hungama, he wrote the soundtrack of Munna Michael is fun all the way and there is no dull moment whatsoever. While some of the songs are wonderful enough to warrant a chartbuster outing, rest should fit in well in the dance context of the film. About the film director Sabbir Khan said, “As we were writing the script, there was only one actor that was coming to my mind when I thought of Mahinder Fauji. I could see Nawaz while writing it. Subconsciously, I was writing the part for him. He is very straight forward. He heard the script and told me he wants to do the part,” as per Indian Express.