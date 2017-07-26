Munna Michael box office collection just Rs 2.65 cr on day 5; Tiger Shroff dance fiesta fizzles out

Munna Michael box office collection day 5: The movie attracted more audience on weekend, resulting in a surge in its collection with an earning of Rs 8.70 crore on its first Sunday. But unable to maintain the growing trend in the weekdays. (Bollywood Hungama)

Munna Michael box office collection day 5: Taking a sharp dip in its collection, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael managed to secure a total business of just Rs 2.65 crore on the fifth day of its release. The Sabbir Khan directed dance action entertainer hit 3,000 screens across India on July 21. The movie had opened on a decent enough note. On the opening day, the film collected Rs 6.65 crore in India, making the movie the third highest opening day grosser in Tiger Shroff’s career. The movie that was released along with much talked about film Lipstick Under My Burkha, further attracted more audience on weekend, resulting in a surge in its collection with an earning of Rs 8.70 crore on its first Sunday. However, it was unable to maintain the growing trend in the weekdays and collected an amount of Rs 3.25 crore on Monday. The downward trend continued on Tuesday as well, which led to settling the total business of the movie at Rs 27.57 crore till day 5. Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh while sharing the data relating the box office collection of the film, on Twitter said: “#MunnaMichael continues its downward trend… Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.32 cr, Sun 8.70 cr, Mon 3.25 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 27.57 cr. India biz.”

The story of Munna Michael revolves around Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff. It shows the dancing journey of Munna (played by Tiger Shroff) from Mumbai to Delhi. Munna is a street dancer who idolises Michael Jackson and Siddiqui, who plays a character named Mahinder Fauji, a gangster from Delhi wants to learn to dance. During his dancing journey, he also meets Dolly (played by Nidhi Agerwal) and falls in love with her.

The film, which has also been released across 400 overseas screens, has done a business of Rs 0.12 crore in Australia and Rs 0.06 crore in New Zealand, Rs 0.40 crore in North America and Rs 0.28 crore in the UK in its opening weekend, according to Bollywood Hungama.