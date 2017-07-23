Munna Michael box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer hits Rs 12.80 crore mark

Munna Michael box office collection day 2: Munna Michael has managed to collect a total of Rs 12.80 crore in India. (Bollywood Hungama)

Munna Michael box office collection day 2: After a decent start, the Tiger Shroff’s dance action entertainer Munna Michael has witnessed a dip in its business on the second day of its release. Clearly, it has not received any word of mouth boost and this has come after being panned by critics – two of the most important factors for any movie to do well. The Sabbir Khan directed film, which also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles, released on July 21 across as many as 3,000 screens in India. While the film, which was called a tribute to Michael Jackson by Tiger Shroff, collected Rs 6.65 crore on its opening day, its second day collection dropped to Rs 6.15 crore, according to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. Adarsh said that Munna Michael has managed to collect a total of Rs 12.80 crore in India. “#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.15 cr. Total: ₹ 12.80 cr [3000 screens]. India biz.” Adarsh posted on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Tiger is busy in celebrating Munna Michael as it has become the third highest opening day grosser of his, beating the collection of his debut film Heropanti, released in 2014. He has been sharing responses from the audience after watching the film on his Twitter handle. Also, he shared a video on Instagram where the audience goes crazy over him and started clapping and hooting as the actor strikes the Michael Jackson pose. Talking to PTI, Tiger had said that he is a fan of Michael Jackson and feels grateful to have got an opportunity to pay tribute to his idol through his film Munna Michael. The actor now wants to work in a biopic based on Michael Jackson.

#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.15 cr. Total: ₹ 12.80 cr [3000 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2017

The movie shows the dancing journey of Munna (played by Tiger Shroff) from Mumbai to Delhi with several ups and downs. During this journey he meets Mahinder Fauji (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Dolly (played by Nidhi Agerwal). The film, which has also been released across 400 overseas screens, has done a business of Rs 0.02 crore in both Australia and New Zealand each on the first day of its release, according to Bollywood Hungama.