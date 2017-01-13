Mumbai: Vin Diesel does the ‘lungi’ dance with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone in xXx premiere

Deepika was seen sharing a good bond with her Hollywood co-star during the premiere of the movie in Mumbai. (IE)

Its not every day you see a Hollywood star groove to a hit Indian number. Vin Diesel made his first ever visit to India for the premiere xXx: Return of Xander Cage on Thursday in which Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut. Deepika was present at the premiere with her co star as well as the director of the movie DJ Caruso. Both the actors attended a fan event at the xXx premiere and interacted with the fans. As soon as the track from Padukone’s movie ‘Lungi Dance’ was played, the actress couldn’t hold herself and wrapped a ‘lungi’ round her gown and grooved to the music. She danced to the beats of the peppy number and, most important, managed to get Vin Diesel to sport teh cloth too and dance on the floor – she taught him a few steps!

You may also like to watch:

With three movies in the series, XXX was first released in 2002 and XXX: State of the Union was released in 2005. In the trailer which had surfaced previously, Deepika has a good screen presence. Since the time of her shoot we have seen Deepika sharing a good off-screen bond with Vin Diesel and Nina Dobrev through her Twitter posts.