Mubarakan movie review: From India going mubarakan to film being sure shot hit, here is what twitterati are saying

Mubarakan story is about twin brothers Karan and Charan.

Bollywood film Mubarakan is all set to hit theatres across the country tomorrow. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Neha Sharma in important roles. As per Indian Express, actor Arjun Kapoor shares screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor in the film. One can see cracking chemistry between them as can be surmised from the trailer and the promotions. During an interview with Indian Express, Arjun had revealed about Anil Kapoor’s love for food. “He is a big ‘masti-khor’ on set and a full chatora. I knew the fact that he loves eating but I didn’t know he loves eating so much. He used to be so excited for lunch, about what others are eating… He used to inspect the entire set to find things to eat,” Arjun Kapoor revealed.

Mubarakan story is about twin brothers Karan and Charan. Confusion begins when Karan’s marriage gets fixed to Charan’s girlfriend. It is when Anil Kapoor, who plays Karan’s maternal uncle and Charan’s paternal uncle steps in to help them out. With the movie all set to release tomorrow, fans are equally excited to watch it. Some of them took to Twitter to express what they think the movie would be like.

