Mubarakan box office collections Day 1: Anil Kapoor starrer logs 25 pct occupancy rate

Mubarakan box office collections Day 1: Mubarakan, the multi-starrer romantic comedy movie has had a decent enough start at the box office. However, it failed to get a spectacular start that many were predicting. The movie has scored 20-25 percent occupancy on the opening day, as per Bollywood Hungama. With that kind of earnings, all dreams of earning in double digits on day 1 are gone. In fact, the take is set to come in at under Rs 4 cr if things do not improve by evening. The film has to pick up growth in the night shows for doing a decent business. As Shah Rukh Khan’s Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on 4th August the film has only a week’s time to prove its potential. Produced under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks, Mubarakan revolves around the family of twin brothers, Karan (Arjun Kapoor) who is based in London and Charan (Arjun Kapoor), who is living in Punjab. Karan is in love with Sweety (Ileana D’Cruz) while Charan loves Nafisa (Neha Sharma). The catch here is that neither of them is able to confess about their relationship to their family members. In an interesting turn of events, Jitto (Ratna Pathak Shah) who has taken care of Karan decides to fix the marriage of Charan with Binkle (Athiya Shetty), daughter of the very rich Sandhu (Rahul Dev). The movie picks up when Charan who is not happy with this decision decides to seek the help of his uncle Kartar (Anil Kapoor). The evergreen Anil Kapoor is the life of this film and manages to break up the marriage but not without causing a lot of related mess.

Coming to the performances, Anil Kapoor is the soul of the film and covers up for Arjun Kapoor’s mediocre performance. Ilena D’Cruz looks gorgeous and has done justice to her character but Athiya Shetty is given very less screen time. Ratna Pathak Shah is brilliant as always, Pavan Malhotra gives another powerful performance and Rahul Dev in a new avatar is full of surprises. Neha Sharma and Karan Kundra too leave a mark. Anees Bazmee’s direction is simple just like his previous movies. Rajesh Chawla’s dialogues are one of the high points of the film and the screenplay ensures that the audience is not confused despite so many characters. If you are planning to chill this weekend, then Mubarakan is the movie for you.