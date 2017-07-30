Mubarakan box office collection day 2: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor starrer Rs 7.38 crore on Saturday

Its collection on Saturday, according to Bollywood Hungama report, rose to Rs 7.38 crore on Saturday after minting Rs 5.25 crore on the opening day. (Bollywood Hungama)

Mubarakan box office collection day 2: The Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan, which had a slow start on an opening day has been able to increase it a tad on day 2. Its collection on Saturday, according to Bollywood Hungama report, rose to Rs 7.38 crore on Saturday after minting Rs 5.25 crore on the opening day. Taran Adarsh tweeted saying, ” #Mubarakan jumps on Sat… Records 40.57% growth… Biz should escalate on Sun too… Fri 5.25 cr, Sat 7.38 cr. Total: ₹ 12.63 cr. India biz.” But this collection is not enough, to have a steady ride, the film has to continue doing the same business to have a decent first-week collection. The next week is going to be very challenging for Mubarakan since it will face competition from much talked about Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was released on 2825 screens worldwide including 2350 screens in India and 475 screens in the overseas market. The multi-starrer movie other than Anil and Arjun has Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Karan Kundra and Rahul Dev. Arjun Kapoor impresses you with his double avatar in the movie. Mubarakan story is about twin brothers Karan and Charan. Confusion begins when Karan’s marriage gets fixed to Charan’s girlfriend. It is when Anil Kapoor, who plays Karan’s maternal uncle and Charan’s paternal uncle steps in to help them out that things really start getting interesting.

With its starpower, script and initial response of the audience, its box office collection was predicted somewhere between Rs 30 and Rs 35 crore for the opening weekend, its lifetime business was seen at between Rs 75 and 80 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama. However, that kind of collection is unlikely to happen, barring a miracle.