MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva sings Malayalam song; wins hearts on Instagram; watch viral video

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s, charming daughter, Ziva, has once again melted the hearts of thousands with her cuteness. (Image: Screenshot/ Instagram)

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s, charming daughter, Ziva, has once again melted the hearts of thousands with her cuteness. A video has surfaced on the social networking site Instagram where we can watch Ziva singing a Malayalam song and she is looking all adorable. One can’t stop but keep on watching the video in a loop to cherish her innocence. Such an eye-catching video! Dhoni’s little kid can be seen singing a popular Malayalam song, named, “Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante” from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan. The adoration of Malayalis has shifted from the former skipper to Ziva and they have already become her fans. They can be seen adoring her since the video has emerged.

For most Indians, Malayalam is a tough language and a tongue twister but little Ziva carried it off really well. Until now, the video has gathered 163,553 views, with endearing comments. Few Malayalis, who commented on the video, already think that she is too good with Malayalam. The video was posted on Instagram by the account @zivasinghdhoni006. The caption of the Instagram video reads, “Unwell and yet singing away #winterishere.” Few have also expressed their wish to listen her singing another Malayalam song. One can find series of comments on her video, perhaps, little Ms Dhoni is already a rockstar.

#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

However, this is not the first time when a video like this has surfaced. In the past also, Ziva sang a Malayalam song, which according to the caption was taught to her by her Nanny, who is from Kerala. The caption read: Song taught by “Sheila Aunty”(her Nanny from Kerala)”. In the past, we have seen many videos of Ziva, which had emerged on the Internet. In one of her video, one can see little Dhoni offering water to her father after the match. In the video, that came out, one can see Ziva offering water bottle to her father and then she runs back as someone comes to pick her up. Watching her cute videos with so much of innocence in it has been a sheer delight for MS Dhoni’s fan. After all, such an adorable kid she is.