MS Dhoni resigns as captain, wife Sakshi has the sweetest, most empowering, message for ‘Capt Cool’

How did Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi react to the news of his retirement from captaincy? (Twitter)

MS Dhoni shocked cricket fans across India yesterday when he announced that he was giving up his position as captain in ODIs and T20 matches. The cricketer said he was willing to play under Virat Kohli as the team leader. His decision remains characteristic of his objective temperament that launched him to success to begin with. While everyone else was taken by surprise with his announcement, his wife Sakshi had some encouraging words for him. As the one person who must have known about his decision before his announcement, Sakshi’s support must have been instrumental in helping Captain Cool step down as from his position.

@msdhoni There are no mountains high enough to stop you from climbing.Proud of you !! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Sakshi Singh ????????❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) January 4, 2017

And based on her recent Twitter post, there’s no doubt that his wife stands by him. [email protected] There are no mountains high enough to stop you from climbing. Proud of you !!” she wrote yesterday after his announcement. While most Bollywood romances are contrived, this tweet proves that Dhoni and his wife’s romance is as sweet in real life as it was portrayed in the cricketer’s biopic last year.

Take a bow my Captain.????@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

And speaking of his biopic, Dhoni’s onscreen version, namely Sushant Singh Rajput, had a wonderful message for him as well. “There is no one like you. You’re the reason for millions of smiles. Take a bow, my Captain,” he tweeted. Sushant’s words ring true, as many have stated that Dhoni has set an unprecedented example for all cricketers who come after him.

Dhoni may have retired as captain, but it looks like the move has only made fans respect him even more. Cricketers from India and abroad have lauded Dhoni’s decision and the film fraternity too like Randeep Hooda and Irffan Khan have shown their appreciation for the cricketer’s decision. Keep surprising us, Mahi, and stay cool.