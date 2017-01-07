Movies and songs can curb serious issues: Raftaar

Raftaar’s “Aurat” comes after the Bengaluru incident where women were molested and abused during the New Year eve revelry.(Indian Express)

Rapper Raftaar, who has come up with a new number “Aurat” based on serious issues faced by women in the country, says movies and songs can help in addressing serious issues.

“Yeah, movie and songs can curb serious issues. It’s all about what you learn. As artistes we make songs on parties and what not is because that’s what one gets to see on a daily basis. If we start seeing something from the beginning, where women are placed on equal platform…not above and not below with men then something might change. ‘Dhakad’ was one of those songs,” Raftaar told IANS over the phone.

Raftaar’s “Aurat” comes after the Bengaluru incident where women were molested and abused during the New Year eve revelry.

The “Toh dishoom” rapper says “Aurat” is not a song, but a “spoken word”.

“It’s not a song, it’s a spoken word and as the name signifies “Aurat” is all about the women of India and their present condition and how we in some way contribute to that condition,” he said.

It was reported that rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, Raftaar, singer Mika Singh and Fazilpuria have been banned from performing at Delhi University’s girls colleges.

Asked if rappers getting banned from performing at university fests is the main reason for making “Aurat”, Raftaar said: “No. I have been doing this format — spoken word in colleges, festivals and a lot of shows for the past two and a half years…But I guess it was the right time to put it online for people to consume it and take back something from it..in fact this is the first time I posted it online as I’ve never posted it online before.”