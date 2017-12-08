Most watched Youtube video 2017: Jimikki Kammal emerges No. 2, see who topped the list

Jhimikki Kammal was second in the list. (Youtube)

As the curtains for 2017 is drawing close, Youtube Rewind announced its list of most watched videos of 2017. The list is topped by Youtube sensation, BB Ki Vines which is followed by the highly popular and peppy song Jimikki Kammal from Mohanlal-starrer movie Velipadinte Pusthakam. At third position is Ed Sheeran- Shape Of You Choreography By Kyle Hanagami. However apart from BB Ki Vines and Shape of You Choreography, it is Jimikki Kammal that was able to draw the attention of famous American TV host Jimmy Kimmel and get him to comment on it. The video was a dance performance by the teachers and staff of ISC – Indian School of Commerce and was released a day after Onam propelling Sheril G Kadavan, an accounts teacher at the institute to intstant fame. After its release the video went viral garnering 19,308,729 views. The Jimikki Kammal performance by students and staff dressed in traditional Onam attire swept the country like a storm and became the second most watched video of the year in India. It also spurred many dance performances by choreographers and dancers.

After watching the video, a Twitter user asked Kimmel if he has listened to the song. “@jimmykimmel have you heard the song #jimmikiKammal,” he asked. To this the American TV host humbly replied,”not until now, but I love it!”

Earlier, Google also released its list of most popular apps, movies, songs, and books available on the Play Store. The list included global as well as Indian names. Meanwhile, Baahubali was at the top position on the most streamed songs list. The drum-heavy song called Saahore Baahubali by composer MM Keeravaani was the most streamed song of 2017.

@jimmykimmel have you heard the song #jimmikiKammal ????https://t.co/Db4XT7eAyz — varun s Kumar (@varun_s_kumar) September 8, 2017

not until now, but I love it! https://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh and the movie Raabta scored two top songs on the top 5 list of 2017, Ik Vaari Aa and Main Tera Boyfriend. In terms of movies, Dear Zindagi was positioned at the top of the list. The film list showed off the recent trend of Indian audiences preferring content from outside. While there were two major superhero movies, even two animated movies made it to the top 5 list.