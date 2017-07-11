Most viewed video on YouTube: Even at 2.8 bn views, it is no longer Gangnam Style by Psy

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s music video for “See You Again” is now the most-viewed video. (Source: YouTube)

Do you remember the hit 2012 South Korean track, Gangnam Style that was all the rage with its peppy, some called it rather outlandish, dance video? The video, featuring singer Psy, garnered over two billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video on the video sharing site. It was expected to remain No. 1 virtually forever. But that is not how it turned out. It has been finally beaten. And what is more, while Psy received huge amounts of global attention via promotion, the new numero uno quietly slipped into the top spot without much ado, according to Mashable.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s music video for “See You Again” is now the most-viewed with 2.896 billion views, and it is closing in on 3 billion pretty fast. This comes as a shock for Gangnam Style fans as the song held the first position for the last five years. It even knocked out international chart toppers like Justin Bieber’s “Baby” and “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez feat. The strange yet addictive horse dance of Psy was the go to move and became a huge meme topic for years – even iconic batsman Chris Gayle did it in public at one time.

The top contenders on YouTube currently are Bieber’s Purpose: The Movement version of “Sorry,” at 2.635 billion views, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” with 2.55 billion views and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” with 2.48 billion views. According to Mashable, these tracks have more or less the same effect as Gangnam Style did upon its release. These have joined the ranks of popular old tunes like the Spanish dance song “Macarena” and American disco track “Y.M.C.A.”.