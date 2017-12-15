Most Overpaid Actor of 2017; Christian Bale, Brad Pitt make the list; find out who is No. 1

Forbes magazine on Friday announced the list of “The Most Overpaid Actor Of 2017.”

Forbes magazine on Friday announced the list of “The Most Overpaid Actor Of 2017.” The list is topped by ‘the Departed’ actor Mark Wahlberg. Interestingly, in August, Forbes had announced another list of ‘Highest Paid Actors of 2017’ and Wahlberg was number one in that too. The overpaid actors list was based on a valuation which included the performance of an actor’s last three non-animated, large-scale movies released prior to June 1, 2017.

Wahlberg made over $68 million pre-tax this year. Wahlberg pulled in only $4.40 at the box office for every dollar spent on his services. His low return numbers were fuelled by several high profile bombs. Actor Christian Bale was ranked second on the list with a $6.70 return on investment of $1.

Channing Tatum comes in at No. 3 among the most overpaid and created a mediocre $7.60 at the box office for every $1 he earned in recent films. That’s due in part to 2017’s Logan Lucky, which grossed just $46.7 million on a $29 million budget. The Steven Soderbergh-directed heist movie drew positive reviews but few viewers to the multiplex, hence Tatum’s inclusion.

Denzel Washington (No. 4) closed out 2016 with an Oscar nomination for August Wilson adaptation Fences, in which he played a father struggling with his familial relationships. It grossed $57.7 million domestically but a low international tally coupled with last year’s expensive misfire, The Magnificent Seven, warranted Washington’s inclusion. He earned back $10.40 at the box office for every $1 he was paid in recent films.

Rounding out the list is Brad Pitt, who generated $11.50 at the box office for every $1 he was paid in his last three releases. The Academy Award winner has had a mediocre showing at the ticketing booth of late; 2016’s period thriller Allied flopped, grossing just $119.5 million on estimated production costs of $85 million.