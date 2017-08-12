More than 10,000 kids get to watch ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’

Toilet ek Prem Katha (Bpllywood Hungama)

BookASmile, the charity initiative of online ticketing platform BookMyShow, in collaboration with Round Table India, an NGO, today organised screening of movie ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ for 13,626 children. “The motive to showcase this movie was to inculcate right hygiene habits in kids. Round Table India also shares the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — To Make India open Defecation free,” a press release said. “We are delighted to work with BookASmile for this initiative. The screenings were immensely successful and has helped create more awareness..”, Round Table India president Christopher Aravinth said. “We decided to take over 16,000 children for the movie. Of these, Round Table India alone helped us mobilise 13,626 less fortunate children,’ BookASmile’ head Farzana Cama Balpande said. “While the screenings acted as a perfect day outing and mode of enjoyment, we more importantly hope that through our joint efforts, we were able to create a positive long lasting impression on children,” she added.

Round Table India is involved in building classrooms, toilets and drinking water facility to government or government aided schools across the country. Since 1997 Round Table India has built over 5,736 classrooms in 2,371 schools at an outlay of Rs 212 crore. ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar revolves around a newly-wed couple Keshav and Jaya in a small town and problems that crop up after Jaya leaves her husband since there are no toilet facilities in the house.