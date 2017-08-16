‘Mooh Bola Beta’ Shah Rukh Khan drops in to meet legendary actor Dilip Kumar at his residence

The 94-year-old was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on August 2 due to kidney issues. (Image: Twitter)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was recently discharged from the Lilavati Hospital, was on Tuesday visited by Shah Rukh Khan, his ‘mooh-bola beta.’ Wife and veteran actress Saira Banu took to Twitter to share photos from the evening. “Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son” @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening,” read a post.

She also informed that the King of Tragedy is ‘doing much better since return from the hospital.’ “2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab’s doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah.” The 94-year-old was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on August 2 due to kidney issues.

This was the third time the actor had been admitted to the hospital. In April last year, he was hospitalised due to fever and nausea.