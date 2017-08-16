  3. ‘Mooh Bola Beta’ Shah Rukh Khan drops in to meet legendary actor Dilip Kumar at his residence

‘Mooh Bola Beta’ Shah Rukh Khan drops in to meet legendary actor Dilip Kumar at his residence

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was recently discharged from the Lilavati Hospital, was on Tuesday visited by Shah Rukh Khan, his ‘mooh-bola beta.’

The 94-year-old was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 2 due to kidney issues.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was recently discharged from the Lilavati Hospital, was on Tuesday visited by Shah Rukh Khan, his ‘mooh-bola beta.’ Wife and veteran actress Saira Banu took to Twitter to share photos from the evening. “Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son” @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening,” read a post.

She also informed that the King of Tragedy is ‘doing much better since return from the hospital.’ “2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab’s doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah.” The 94-year-old was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on August 2 due to kidney issues.

This was the third time the actor had been admitted to the hospital. In April last year, he was hospitalised due to fever and nausea.

