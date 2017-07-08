MOM Day 1 box office collection: Despite Sridevi star power and scintillating performances, movie kicks off on slow note

After her successful comeback in English Vinglish, she appears in MOM after five years.(Youtube)

Sridevi is one such actor in Bollywood who has lived up to the saying that ”age is just a number”. One of the much-awaited releases of this year, MOM stars Sridevi in the lead roles and has some Bollywood gems, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna to support her power packed performance. After a disastrous box-office performance of Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’, will MOM be able to live upto people’s expectations? Besides being showered with ‘full of praises’ reviews from the critics, MOM has started off at a slow note. The film saw 25% occupancy on the morning shows. Released in 1350 screens in India, the movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film grabbed 456 screens in the overseas market.

Indian Express film critic Shrubhra Gupta wrote,“There are some chilling sequences that we watch with our heart in our mouth: a black car circling the deserted streets of Delhi, taking us back to the unspeakable horror of that December night in 2012 ; a bunch of entitled testosterone-filled jerks casing the joint in search of easy female prey; and how a party meant for fun and games can swiftly descend into terrifying chaos. You recall those names—Jessica Lal, Jyoti Singh– and so many other young women who don’t hit the headlines but make up the sickening molestation and rape count in the Capital.

You may also like to watch:

Though MOM started off on a slow note, it is expected to gain pace in the weekends. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, besides MOM, the other big Hollywood release this week is Spider-Man: Homecoming which too started off decently with 25% occupancy in the morning shows.