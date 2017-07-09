Mom box office collections day 2: Sridevi starrer does U turn, set to report massive earnings boost on Saturday

Mom box office collections day 2: After failing to make any waves on day 1 and just when BO pundits had written the film off because it does not have the kind of masala that crowds crave.

Mom box office collections day 2: After failing to make any waves on day 1 and just when BO pundits had written the film off because it does not have the kind of masala that crowds crave, it now emerges that this special Sridevi, Nawazuddin, Akshaye Khanna starrer has done a big U turn in terms of its fortunes and thereby ensured that the actress’ comeback does not end up as a disaster. On day 1, the film gathered just Rs 2.90 crore, far from the Rs 5+ cr earnings that had been expected from it by most analysts. But with the weekend upon us, the take has reportedly immediately improved. Providing a brief glimpse into this change was none other than movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter and said that “PVR – INOX – Cinepolis – Carnival… These *4 multiplex chains* saw combined growth of 83.54%… Other plexes + single screens data awaited.” He added, “#Mom biz shoots up at *key multiplex chains*… Witnesses SOLID growth… Comparative data of *four multiplex chains* follows…” The numbers, when they are revealed, are expected to map this growth.

The reason behind the non-performance of the film initially is not just the fact that ‘masala’ is missing from it, the fact that it was a working day also affected the collection. Besides there was the fact that the script has been tagged as dark and that is not something that would be too prepossessing for the masses to beat down the cinema doors in an attempt to watch it. It also failed to add any current superstar in the mix.

The film was released in as many as 4 different languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, in an effort to expand the market and take advantage of Sridevi’s South Indian connection, but that too did not seem to have paid off in any significant manner.

Now the film’s fate is expected to be determined by the word of mouth boost. According to film trade expert Girish Johar, “The film can pick up growth over the weekend if there is a strong word of mouth publicity. MOM can earn Rs 5-6 crore on Saturday.” He was speaking to Indian Express Online. If the earnings show a major improvement, then that means the word of mouth boost is active and it also points in the direction that the actors managed to pull off a major performance triumph.