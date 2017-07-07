Mom box office collection prediction: Sridevi, Nawazuddin starrer likely to earn Rs 15 crore in lifetime run.

Mom box office collection prediction: All eyes were on Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna starrer Mom after Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight which had underperformed at the box office. Keeping the initial trends in mind, the overall collection expected for the movie is Rs 15 crore. The film has been produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, and Zee Studios. The music is given by none other than musical maestro A.R Rahman. Although the plot is dark, critic reviews have been pretty good as per Bollywood Hungama report.

The Mr. India actress said that working in the film was a beautiful experience. She said,”I’m working for the first time with a lot of people in this film. It’s really wonderful to see Nawazuddin on screen. He is a gifted actor. I’m a huge admirer of his work. I have so much respect for him as an actor. Akshaye is such a powerful performer,” as per Indian Express report.

The movie has been released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and in 1350 screens across India and 456 screens overseas. The report also said that Mom has started off on an average note with occupancy rate during morning shows being pegged at a steady 25 pct. A similar trend was seen in the Hollywood movie Spider-Man: Homecoming performance at the BO too. It too has had a 20-25 pct occupancy. But this was not the case for Guest In London starring Paresh Rawal. It received rather negative reviews from critics and has been a complete washout, said the report.