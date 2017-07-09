Mom box office collection day 2: Sridevi makes big comeback after opening day blues, earns Rs 5.08 cr on Saturday

Mom box office collection: Sources in the industry have been saying over the weekend that the Sridevi starrer Mom will recover from the massive opening day setback on Friday. (YouTube grab)

Mom box office collection: As it was predicted, so it came to pass. Sources in the industry have been saying over the weekend that the Sridevi starrer Mom will recover from the massive opening day setback on Friday when it managed to earn just Rs 2.90 crore, despite expectations from it to do much, much better. While that did not happen on day 1, on days 2 and 3, it has been revealed that the movie has done really well and the filmmakers would have breathed a collective sigh of relief. There is now hope that the massive budget of the film, around Rs 45 to Rs 50 cr will now be recovered – although this is too early to say anything for sure. The latest earnings figures have been announced by trade analyst Tarn Adarsh who took to Twitter to post a message that would bring some really good news for Sridevi fans. He said, ““#Mom witnesses 75.17% growth on Sat… EXCELLENT trending… Sun should be higher… Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr. Total: ₹ 7.98 cr. India biz.” he also indicated that the business is booming at some multiplexes and that should fatten up the final figires for the movie. He added, ““#Mom biz shoots up at *key multiplex chains*… Witnesses SOLID growth… Comparative data of *four multiplex chains* follows…”

While many have blamed the movie’s non-performance on day 1 on the fact that it does not have any superstar power to back it, and there is lack of masala in it however, another major reason was that the new Tom Holland-Robert Downey Jr movie Spider-man: Homecoming dominated the Indian box office. The Hollywood superhero film collected almost Rs 10 crore on day 1 and thrashed the rest of the new releases on Friday – the updated film earnings figure for day 1 is Rs 9.36 cr.

On Spider-Man: Homecoming release, film trade expert Girish Johar said, “The film has already collected Rs 6 crores. However, it didn’t perform as per expectations. Its previous instalment did much better. Spider-man: Homecoming is a fun, entertaining film which is sure to rule box office in India.” He was speaking to Indian Express Online.

Mom, apart from Sridevi, also Sridevi, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.