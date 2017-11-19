Miss World 2017: Priyanka Chopra has a piece of advice for successor Manushi Chillar, here is what she said

Priyanka took to the micro blogging site Twitter saying she ultimately has a successor and asked her to cherish it. (Reuters)

Manushi Chillar was today was awarded the coveted Miss World 2017 title finally ending India’s dry spell of 17 years. The 20-year-old from Haryana, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. While Chillar’s twitter handle was flooded with the wishes of people from around the world the best was from her predecessor Priyanka Chopra. Apart from congratulating Chillar, the Quantico actress also gave her a special advice. Priyanka took to the micro blogging site Twitter saying she ultimately has a successor and told her to cherish it. “And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo,” Priyanka wrote on her Twitter handle.

And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 18, 2017

On her Twitter handle Chhillar wrote:”Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support, and prayers. This one’s for India.” The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza at the event, which was televised live globally. Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

In the top five round of the competition, Chhillar was asked which profession, according to her, deserved the highest salary. “I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when

you talk about salary it’s not always about cash but I feel it’s the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life, ” she answered. “All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary,” Chhillar added to which there was a wide-applause.

Earlier, Miss India Manushi Chillar, 21, was named one of the five winners of the Beauty with a Purpose award at Miss World 2017 on Saturday. The other winners of the title are contestants from South Africa, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines. Manushi, born to doctor parents, studied at St. Thomas School in New Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.